FileMenu Tools is an application which lets you customize the context menu of Windows File Explorer.
The main features are the following:
- Add some built-in utilities that perform operations on files and folders. These utilities are explained below in more detail.
- Add custom commands which run a specific action. The possible actions are the following:
- Run external applications
- Copy/move to a specific folder
- Delete specific file types
- Send the selected files as attachments to e-mail recipient(s)
- Rename the selected files using a set of rules
- Configure the "Send to..." submenu
- Enable/disable commands which are added by other applications to the context menu
Built-in Utilities
Sync Folders
The synchronization type (unidirectional, bidirectional, etc.) and the file types to be synchronized may be specified.
Element types:folders
Extended Delete
Recursively delete specific file types from a folder. The file types may be specified with wildcards, for example: *.txt, *.t??, etc.
Element types:folders
Find and Replace
Find and replace a text string in all selected files. Regular expressions are supported.
Element types:files and folders
Advanced Renamer
Rename all selected elements according to specified rules.
Element types:files and folders
Delete Locked File
Delete files which are locked by any application and cannot be deleted normally.
Element types:locked files
Delete Permanently
Delete the selected elements WITHOUT moving them to the Recycle Bin.
Element types:files and folders
Change Icon
Change the icon assigned to the selected folder.
Element types:folders
Run With Arguments
Run a program with parameters typed in a dialog box.
Element types:files (.exe, .com, .bat)
Command Line From Here
Open a command line window in the selected folder.
Element types:folders
Attributes
Display a submenu which lets you change the attributes of the selected elements. If a folder is selected, it is possible to change the attributes recursively.
Element types:files and folders
Split File
Split the selected file into multiple parts.
Element types:carpetas
Join Files
Join parts of a file which were previously split.
Element types:files (.prt)
Copy To
Copy the selected elements to another folder. Filters may be specified in order to copy specific file types.
Element types:files and folders
Move To
Move the selected elements to another folder. Filters may be specified in order to move specific file types.
Element types:files and folders
Copy Name
Copy the name of the all selected elements to the clipboard.
Element types:files and folders
Copy Path
Copy the paths of the all selected elements to the clipboard.
Element types:files and folders
Copy UNC Path
Copy the paths of the all selected elements in UNC format (\\machine\SharedResource\Path) to the clipboard.
Element types:files and folders
Copy Internet Path
Copy the paths of the all selected elements in Internet format (file:///Path) to the clipboard.
Element types:files and folders
Copy Content
Copy the content of the selected element to the clipboard. If a folder is selected, all element names in that the folder will be copied.
Element types:files and folders
Paste Clipboard
Appends the clipboard contents into the selected elements. If a folder is selected, then a file will be created in that folder with the clipboard contents.
Element types:files and folders
Change Time
Change the creation time, the last access time and/or the last modified time of the selected elements. If a folder is selected, it is possible to change the time recursively into subfolders.
Element types:files and folders
Size of Folders
Display the size of the folders.
Element types:folders
Register DLL
Register a DLL in Windows.
Element types:files (.dll, .ocx)
Unregister DLL
Unregister a DLL.
Element types:files (.dll, .ocx)
Create New Folder
Create a new folder in the selected folder.
Element types:folders
Send to Mail Recipient
Send an e-mail with the selected elements as attachments.
Element types:files and folders
Shred Files
Shred the selected files so it is impossible to recover the files with recovery tools.
Element types:files and folders
Duplicate Files
Create a new copy of the selected elements in the current folder.
Element types:files and folders
Pack To Folder
Create a new subfolder in the current folder and move all the selected elements into this subfolder.
Element types:files and folders
Unpack Folder
Move all the elements in the selected folders into the parent folder, then delete these empty folders.
Element types:folders
Select
Select elements in Windows File Explorer by their type. This utility does not work in Windows 7 or later.
Element types:folders
Create Symbolic Link
Create a symbolic link which is referenced to the selected element. It only works in Windows Vista or later.
Element types:files and folders
Calculate and Verify Checksum
Calculate and verify the checksums of the selected elements. By calculating the checksum of a file, you can verify if the file has been modified.
Element types:files
Delete Empty Folders
Recursively delete folders which do not contain files.
Element types:folders