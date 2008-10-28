FileMenu Tools is an application which lets you customize the context menu of Windows File Explorer.

The main features are the following:

  • Add some built-in utilities that perform operations on files and folders. These utilities are explained below in more detail.
  • Add custom commands which run a specific action. The possible actions are the following:
    • Run external applications
    • Copy/move to a specific folder
    • Delete specific file types
    • Send the selected files as attachments to e-mail recipient(s)
    • Rename the selected files using a set of rules
  • Configure the "Send to..." submenu
  • Enable/disable commands which are added by other applications to the context menu
Built-in Utilities

Sync Folders

Sync FoldersThe synchronization type (unidirectional, bidirectional, etc.) and the file types to be synchronized may be specified.

Element types:folders

Extended Delete

Extended DeleteRecursively delete specific file types from a folder. The file types may be specified with wildcards, for example: *.txt, *.t??, etc.

Element types:folders

Find and Replace

Find and ReplaceFind and replace a text string in all selected files. Regular expressions are supported.

Element types:files and folders

Advanced Renamer

Advanced RenamerRename all selected elements according to specified rules.

Element types:files and folders

Delete Locked File

Delete files which are locked by any application and cannot be deleted normally.

Element types:locked files

Delete Permanently

Delete the selected elements WITHOUT moving them to the Recycle Bin.

Element types:files and folders

Change Icon

Change IconChange the icon assigned to the selected folder.

Element types:folders

Run With Arguments

Run With ArgumentsRun a program with parameters typed in a dialog box.

Element types:files (.exe, .com, .bat)

Command Line From Here

Open a command line window in the selected folder.

Element types:folders

Attributes

AttributesDisplay a submenu which lets you change the attributes of the selected elements. If a folder is selected, it is possible to change the attributes recursively.

Element types:files and folders

Split File

Split FilesSplit the selected file into multiple parts.

Element types:carpetas

Join Files

Join parts of a file which were previously split.

Element types:files (.prt)

Copy To

Copy the selected elements to another folder. Filters may be specified in order to copy specific file types.

Element types:files and folders

Move To

Move the selected elements to another folder. Filters may be specified in order to move specific file types.

Element types:files and folders

Copy Name

Copy the name of the all selected elements to the clipboard.

Element types:files and folders

Copy Path

Copy the paths of the all selected elements to the clipboard.

Element types:files and folders

Copy UNC Path

Copy the paths of the all selected elements in UNC format (\\machine\SharedResource\Path) to the clipboard.

Element types:files and folders

Copy Internet Path

Copy the paths of the all selected elements in Internet format (file:///Path) to the clipboard.

Element types:files and folders

Copy Content

Copy the content of the selected element to the clipboard. If a folder is selected, all element names in that the folder will be copied.

Element types:files and folders

Paste Clipboard

Appends the clipboard contents into the selected elements. If a folder is selected, then a file will be created in that folder with the clipboard contents.

Element types:files and folders

Change Time

Change TimeChange the creation time, the last access time and/or the last modified time of the selected elements. If a folder is selected, it is possible to change the time recursively into subfolders.

Element types:files and folders

Size of Folders

Size of FoldersDisplay the size of the folders.

Element types:folders

Register DLL

Register a DLL in Windows.

Element types:files (.dll, .ocx)

Unregister DLL

Unregister a DLL.

Element types:files (.dll, .ocx)

Create New Folder

Create a new folder in the selected folder.

Element types:folders

Send to Mail Recipient

Send an e-mail with the selected elements as attachments.

Element types:files and folders

Shred Files

Shred the selected files so it is impossible to recover the files with recovery tools.

Element types:files and folders

Duplicate Files

Create a new copy of the selected elements in the current folder.

Element types:files and folders

Pack To Folder

Create a new subfolder in the current folder and move all the selected elements into this subfolder.

Element types:files and folders

Unpack Folder

Move all the elements in the selected folders into the parent folder, then delete these empty folders.

Element types:folders

Select

Select elements in Windows File Explorer by their type. This utility does not work in Windows 7 or later.

Element types:folders

Create Symbolic Link

Create a symbolic link which is referenced to the selected element. It only works in Windows Vista or later.

Element types:files and folders

Calculate and Verify Checksum

Calculate and verify the checksums of the selected elements. By calculating the checksum of a file, you can verify if the file has been modified.

Element types:files

Delete Empty Folders

Recursively delete folders which do not contain files.

Element types:folders

