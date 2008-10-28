Sync Folders The synchronization type (unidirectional, bidirectional, etc.) and the file types to be synchronized may be specified. Element types:folders Extended Delete Recursively delete specific file types from a folder. The file types may be specified with wildcards, for example: *.txt, *.t??, etc. Element types:folders

Find and Replace Find and replace a text string in all selected files. Regular expressions are supported. Element types:files and folders Advanced Renamer Rename all selected elements according to specified rules. Element types:files and folders

Delete Locked File Delete files which are locked by any application and cannot be deleted normally. Element types:locked files Delete Permanently Delete the selected elements WITHOUT moving them to the Recycle Bin. Element types:files and folders

Change Icon Change the icon assigned to the selected folder. Element types:folders Run With Arguments Run a program with parameters typed in a dialog box. Element types:files (.exe, .com, .bat)

Command Line From Here Open a command line window in the selected folder. Element types:folders Attributes Display a submenu which lets you change the attributes of the selected elements. If a folder is selected, it is possible to change the attributes recursively. Element types:files and folders

Split File Split the selected file into multiple parts. Element types:carpetas Join Files Join parts of a file which were previously split. Element types:files (.prt)

Copy To Copy the selected elements to another folder. Filters may be specified in order to copy specific file types. Element types:files and folders Move To Move the selected elements to another folder. Filters may be specified in order to move specific file types. Element types:files and folders

Copy Name Copy the name of the all selected elements to the clipboard. Element types:files and folders Copy Path Copy the paths of the all selected elements to the clipboard. Element types:files and folders

Copy UNC Path Copy the paths of the all selected elements in UNC format (\\machine\SharedResource\Path) to the clipboard. Element types:files and folders Copy Internet Path Copy the paths of the all selected elements in Internet format (file:///Path) to the clipboard. Element types:files and folders

Copy Content Copy the content of the selected element to the clipboard. If a folder is selected, all element names in that the folder will be copied. Element types:files and folders Paste Clipboard Appends the clipboard contents into the selected elements. If a folder is selected, then a file will be created in that folder with the clipboard contents. Element types:files and folders

Change Time Change the creation time, the last access time and/or the last modified time of the selected elements. If a folder is selected, it is possible to change the time recursively into subfolders. Element types:files and folders Size of Folders Display the size of the folders. Element types:folders

Register DLL Register a DLL in Windows. Element types:files (.dll, .ocx) Unregister DLL Unregister a DLL. Element types:files (.dll, .ocx)

Create New Folder Create a new folder in the selected folder. Element types:folders Send to Mail Recipient Send an e-mail with the selected elements as attachments. Element types:files and folders

Shred Files Shred the selected files so it is impossible to recover the files with recovery tools. Element types:files and folders Duplicate Files Create a new copy of the selected elements in the current folder. Element types:files and folders

Pack To Folder Create a new subfolder in the current folder and move all the selected elements into this subfolder. Element types:files and folders Unpack Folder Move all the elements in the selected folders into the parent folder, then delete these empty folders. Element types:folders

Select Select elements in Windows File Explorer by their type. This utility does not work in Windows 7 or later. Element types:folders Create Symbolic Link Create a symbolic link which is referenced to the selected element. It only works in Windows Vista or later. Element types:files and folders